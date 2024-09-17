(Video) Trey Nyoni looked the real deal against AC Milan earlier today

Trey Nyoni captained Liverpool U19s earlier today as the young Reds played out a goalless draw with AC Milan in Italy.

The Englishman looked composed and assured in the middle of the park with the likes of Amara Nallo and Trent Kone Doherty also named in the starting XI.

Barry Lewtas’ side never really looked like scoring and failed to register a shot on target but will be pleased to return back to Merseyside with a point.

Nyoni, who is just 17 years of age, didn’t do anything spectacular during the UEFA Youth League opener but his ability to get on the ball in deep areas and start attacks is what catches the eye.

He’s never afraid to receive the ball while under pressure and he strolls round the pitch with extreme confidence.

He’d have liked to have been a part of Arne Slot’s plans at the San Siro this evening but if he can continue to impress at youth level another chance with the first-team won’t be too far away.

The former Leicester youngster made his only senior appearance for the Anfield-based outfit in February this year when Jurgen Klopp brought him on as a late substitute during an FA Cup clash with Southampton.

