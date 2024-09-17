(Video) Ibou Konate drags Liverpool level with superb header at San Siro

Liverpool’s clash with AC Milan got off to a dreadful start after Christian Pulisic fired the hosts 1-0 up inside the first three minutes but Ibou Konated has dragged the Reds level with a superb header.

After Cody Gakpo was fouled by Davide Calabria, the visitors were awarded a free-kick near to the byline.

Trent Alexander-Arnold floated the ball in and our No.5 leapt high above the rest to find the back of the net and even the scoring.

AC boss Paulo Fonseca will be furious at the lack of marking from his team while Arne Slot will be delighted with his side’s reaction to a pretty dismal opening to the game.

Check Konate’s header below via @primevideosport on X: