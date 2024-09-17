(Video) Virgil van Dijk bullet header puts Liverpool ahead against AC Milan

Liverpool have came from behind during the opening 45 minutes against AC Milan to lead 2-1 at San Siro at half time.

A goal from Christian Pulisic had the hosts ahead inside three minutes but one header from Ibou Konate and another from Virgil van Dijk has turned the game around for Arne Slot’s men.

The Reds skipper rose the highest from Kostas Tsimikas’ corner to fire past Mike Maignan between the sticks.

There’s still a huge 45 minutes ahead of us but there have been promising sign during the first half.

Check our No.4’s goal below via @primevideosport on X: