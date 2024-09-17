Why Liverpool players are wearing black armbands in Champions League clash vs AC Milan

(Photo by PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images)

4,395 Liverpool fans are understood to be in attendance for Tuesday night’s Champions League encounter with AC Milan.

It’s the Merseysiders’ opening clash in the tournament since their exit against Real Madrid in the round of 16 in 2022/23.

Sadly, the total attendance figure is one short after one supporter, Philip Dooley, died in a traffic accident. Liverpool Football Club have responded quickly to honour the fan in question in tonight’s European tie.

“Liverpool players will tonight wear black armbands v Milan in San Siro following the tragic death of one of their supporters, Philip Dooley,” Ian Dennis reported on BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport).

A statement from the club confirmed Mr Dooley tragically passed away following a road traffic accident in Bergamo.

Everyone at Empire of the Kop would like to send our thoughts, love and prayers to Philip’s family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time.