(Video) Alexander-Arnold appears to ask Szoboszlai interesting question after goal

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai have a strong friendship and this was certainly on show after our third goal of the evening was scored against AC Milan.

After our No.8 used his shin to deflect the ball into the San Siro net, the Scouser in our team was quick to join the team celebrations.

Cameras present seemed to capture our vice captain ask the Hungarian whether he meant the ball to find the back of the net in the manner it did.

The gesture from the former RB Leipzig man certainly seems to suggest it was a deliberate action that led to the clever finish.

You can watch the moment between Alexander-Arnold and Szoboszlai courtesy of Amazon Prime (via @drwizz9 on X):

