(Video) Fabio Carvalho’s first goal since leaving Liverpool was nothing short of outrageous

Fabio Carvalho has scored his first goal since leaving Liverpool for Brentford on a permanent transfer last month, and it was quite a special strike, too!

While the Reds were in Champions League action against AC Milan on Tuesday night, the 22-year-old’s new club played host to Leyton Orient in an all-London clash in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The League One side took a surprise early lead at the Gtech Community Stadium but it lasted a mere six minutes as the former Anfield attacker restored parity in style, unleashing an outrageous overhead kick after Joshua Keeley had saved the initial effort from Kevin Schade.

Carvalho also claimed two assists later in the first half as Brentford prevailed 3-1, and while it never quite worked out for him in the long-term at Liverpool, it’s good to see that he’s flourishing elsewhere and showing just the kind of talent which earned him a move to Anfield two years ago.

You can check out Carvalho’s wonder goal below, via @BrentfordFC on X: