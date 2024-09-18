Federico Chiesa’s Instagram post after Liverpool debut shows that he’s already adored at Anfield

(Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa became the first player to make his Liverpool debut under Arne Slot in the closing stages of the Reds’ 3-1 win away to AC Milan on Tuesday night.

It felt apt that the Italy forward would receive his LFC bow in his native country, even if his first appearance for his new club amounted to a token four minutes off the bench in stoppage time at the San Siro.

The 26-year-old was only on the pitch for long enough to record one touch of the ball and make one pass (Sofascore), but the significance of that cameo outing wasn’t lost on him as he posted on Instagram afterwards: “Happy to make my debut with @liverpoolfc! Great win in San Siro! 💪💪💪”.

Chiesa’s social media post had plenty of his Liverpool teammates flocking to the replies, with Kostas Tsimikas exclaiming ‘Yes my brother’ and the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz, Conor Bradley and Dominik Szoboszlai all chipping in to show their adoration for him with a mixture of fire, muscle, applause and heart emojis.

The Italian has already charmed the pants off LFC supporters with his obvious glee at signing for the Reds (which we witnessed in various media in the days immediately after his transfer from Juventus), and we can’t wait to see him in action on a regular basis at Anfield!

