Editor’s Column: Ryan Gravenberch, mate

Alright, he was pretty good on opening day against Ipswich. But they’ve just been promoted. Doesn’t mean anything. He ran the show at home to Brentford. Not tough opposition. Means little. Man of the Match at Old Trafford in a 3-0 win. He was great, but United aren’t up to much. Casemiro’s legs have gone. Brilliant for the Netherlands twice during the break? You can’t make big judgements from international football. Man of the Match again at the San Siro versus AC Milan…?

Ok. If you still have doubts about Ryan Gravenberch, you’re a pessimist who feeds off angst and football misery.

The kid is mustard. He’s like a 24-year-old Paul Pogba at Juventus. Like Yaya Toure in a deep-lying position. Moussa Dembele for Tottenham when he was fit.

Is this hyperbole? Probably, but I don’t care. He’s been the most fun thing about this whole season so far. The most surprising thing. From a midfielder written off by pundits and fans, Gravenberch is being compared to Dutch greats already and has absolutely cemented his position as a Liverpool starter.

Let’s talk about last night’s epic performance. He won the ball back seven times – that’s the most in a single match by a Liverpool player in the Champions League since 2016/17. Five of those times were in the AC Milan half, too. Many questioned whether he’d be able to do the defensive work required of the double pivot. He is answering emphatically.

Gravenberch wins duels, makes tackles, blocks and interceptions. He’d be a big contributor even if he was poor on the ball, but he really, really isn’t. As a technician, Gravenberch is phenomenal. Instant ball control. Happy with either foot. Can get out of tight spaces. Loves the football. He’s careful with it. He looks after it, enjoys it and demands it. He ticks us over while making slick, fast balls between the lines.

Look at our third goal last night. Gravenberch intercepts before playing the pass forward which ends up in a Dom Szoboszlai goal. He wins it back and makes things happen. What more do you want?

I know it's ultimately a poor pass, but Gravenberch's ability to intercept the ball is spooky. He's appreciating space a lot more this season. The pass is also arguably the most impressive bit. https://t.co/ZMwsPqdBHl — LewisFN (@LewisFN00) September 17, 2024

Martin Zubimendi turned Liverpool down in the summer to stay with Real Sociedad. They have won one La Liga match and are in 17th position, potentially facing a relegation battle. What was he thinking? Maybe we’ll go back in January. If we do, it should be with lower wages on the table. But the Spaniard would solely be part of a rotation and not a starter, with the Gravenberch/Mac Allister partnership blossoming.

Gravenberch is more noticeable than his World Cup winning partner. He runs with the ball and breaks lines, but Mac Allister is a metronome. When Liverpool are ahead in games, he begins to purr. He sees passing triangles and shapes most do not and the way he moves the ball on with one touch makes him world-class. He isn’t especially physical, though, so Gravenberch’s big, rangy frame alongside him helps. It allows the 22-year-old to win headers and also bounce opponents off the ball. Last season he had the ball nicked off him constantly. But he’s bulked up and we’re reaping the rewards.

“I think he took the occasion of a stadium where a lot of Dutch players played unbelievable games,” Arne Slot told Amazon Prime coverage post-match.

“With Michael van Basten, Ruud Gullit and Frank Rijkaard, and afterwards someone [next to us, Clarence Seedorf] came over here to do the same things as the other three.

“Ryan played outstanding today. I think he was not the only one who played outstanding, but I can understand why you pick him.”

Recently former Netherlands midfielder Rafael van der Vaart also waxed lyrical about Gravenberch’s improvement.

“It might be a bit of confidence that he gains. He started earlier than some other internationals. Maybe the penny will drop now. We have always seen a lot of potential in Ryan. A lot of people, including me, thought that some of his concentration, his laziness, could be improved,” he told the Mirror.

“It seems he realises what is required of Liverpool’s midfield in the Premier League. If a player is given the confidence or the opportunity, then it can be the push in the right direction.”

While many Reds saw the player’s potential, nobody saw this coming. He was definitely below Curtis Jones in the pecking order in our minds going into the season. Remember, he was below Wataru Endo, last.

The improvement is exceptional and promising. He and Mac Allister need backup in January. They cannot play every game and we’re one injury away in this role from big trouble.

It’s Bournemouth next, who should not be taken for granted after what happened with Nottingham Forest, then West Ham in the EFL Cup, where Gravenberch will get a break.

I can’t wait to see what he’s got in store next.