(Video) 7 duels won: ‘Brilliant’ Liverpool wizard simply gave AC Milan the runaround last night

A few Liverpool players gave Arne Slot food for thought with their performances in the 3-1 win over AC Milan on Tuesday night, in particular one man in the Reds’ attack.

Cody Gakpo came into the team for his first LFC start of the season, replacing Luis Diaz on the left flank, and he may well hold onto his spot for the Premier League clash against Bournemouth at the weekend.

The Dutchman was ‘brilliant’, in the words of the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele, bamboozling the home side’s defence with his penetrating runs and giving Davide Calabria the runaround before the Rossoneri right-back later went off injured.

It was the 25-year-old’s magnificent surge which teed up Dominik Szoboszlai for the clinching goal at the San Siro, and it summed up an excellent night from our number 18.

As per Sofascore, Gakpo was Liverpool’s highest-rated player against Milan, winning a team-high seven duels, completing four dribbles, landing two shots on target and executing two key passes.

Even with Diaz enjoying a superb start to the season, it’d be hard to drop the Dutchman after this performance, unless Slot decides to start with both on Saturday and put the latter through the middle.

You can check out Gakpo’s highlights below, via @SmieszneF79747 on X: