(Video) What Gravenberch did in lead-up to vital Liverpool moment summed up masterclass display

Ryan Gravenberch has been one of the standout players in the first month of Liverpool’s season, and he enjoyed another splendid game as the Reds made a victorious return to the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Dutchman made a whopping seven interceptions in the 3-1 win over AC Milan at the San Siro (Sofascore), perhaps none more crucial than the one in the 67th minute to cut out a pass from Strahinja Pavlovic.

The LFC midfielder took one touch to regain possession for his team before playing a sublime pass to Dominik Szoboszlai. He laid it off to Cody Gakpo, who embarked on a surging run before returning the ball to the Hungarian to dispatch it to the net for the clinching goal.

Whilst our number 8 claimed the goalscoring credit, the move simply wouldn’t have happened were it not for Gravenberch winning possession in Liverpool’s half of the pitch a few seconds beforehand.

It was a pivotal moment which summed up what a tremendous performance the 22-year-old enjoyed overall.

You can check out the interception and pass from Gravenberch below, taken from Amazon Prime Sport’s match coverage and shared via @anfieldsociaI2 on X: