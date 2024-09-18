(Video) More than a goal; Konate’s superb San Siro display highlights

Ibou Konate scored his first goal in nearly 900 days as he powered home a header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross but there was much more to his display.

A rock at the back alongside Virgil van Dijk, our central defensive duo were on fine form in Italy and made up for an early Christian Pulisic with a near perfect performance afterwards.

Ever since replacing Jarell Quansah at half-time against Ipswich Town, our No.5 hasn’t looked back and long may his form and availability last.

You can watch Konate’s highlights via @KonateFC on X:

Ibrahima Konaté vs AC Milan 🤩 pic.twitter.com/mp7NOJL3rt — 𝗞𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗙𝗖 (@KonateFC) September 18, 2024

