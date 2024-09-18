(Video) Frank Lampard was a big fan of what Van Dijk did after Liverpool’s win over AC Milan

Liverpool fans were keen to show their appreciation for Arne Slot’s side after the Reds mounted an impressive 3-1 comeback win against AC Milan in the Champions League.

The travelling supporters could be heard serenading goalscorer Virgil van Dijk on the pitch long after the rest of the San Siro had emptied that evening.

Speaking on Amazon Prime’s commentary team, Chelsea legend Frank Lampard could be heard praising the Dutch skipper for dropping in and seeing the fans after the game.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Amazon Prime on X: