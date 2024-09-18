(Video) Brilliant moment Liverpool fans sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Arne Slot

It was a perfect day in the office for Liverpool and Arne Slot couldn’t have asked for a better birthday present than watching his side secure a comfortable victory in Italy.

Supporters couldn’t do more than their gift though which was to celebrate the Dutchman turning 46 with a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ from the stands.

As the San Siro echoed to a chorus of jubilant travelling Reds, it’s safe to say that our new head coach will be feeling the love from our fans.

Let’s hope this is just another early chapter in what will be a long love story between us and our new boss.

You can watch the Liverpool fans sing to Slot via @TheRedmenTV on X:

Happy birthday Arne 🎂 pic.twitter.com/0rj3VYexzt — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) September 17, 2024

