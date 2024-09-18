‘Pick of the bunch’ – Shearer wowed by Liverpool dynamo who was ‘all over the park’ v Milan

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Premier League)

Alan Shearer heaped praise on one Liverpool player who was ‘all over the park’ during the 3-1 win away to AC Milan on Tuesday night.

The scoring was rounded off at the San Siro by Dominik Szoboszlai, whose close-range finish from a Cody Gakpo cross ensured that the Reds could see out the match with relative comfort as their Champions League campaign began with victory.

Speaking on Amazon Prime Sport (17 September, 22:25, via TBR Football), the ex-Newcastle striker was keen to commend the Hungarian’s contribution to his team’s triumph in Italy.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Shearer said of the 23-year-old: “I thought the midfield three worked really, really well, but he was the pick of the bunch. He was all over the park. Whenever he had to defend, help his defenders out, he was willing to do that.

“You saw with his goal, whenever he had to attack, which he did on several occasions, that he was more than willing to get in there and he finished it off really, really well.”

READ MORE: Scouts dispatched: Edwards has sent Liverpool staff to watch 24y/o creator who’s ‘full of beans’

READ MORE: Potential Salah successor? – Liverpool set to scout ‘magician’ in Champions League clash tonight

Szoboszlai’s start to the season has mirrored that of Liverpool as a collective – impressive in the first three games, meek against Nottingham Forest, revitalised in the win over Milan.

Aside from his goal, the Hungarian had two other shots on target against the Rossoneri, executed one key pass and found a teammate with 75% of his long passes (Sofascore). Although he wasn’t credited with any tackles or interceptions, his work off the ball was reflected in making two blocks and five ball recoveries (FBref).

His workrate was also evident in the move which led to him scoring, with the 23-year-old charging forward to get into the penalty area as soon as he laid the ball off to Gakpo in the build-up, showing his desire to be in a positon to finish off the chance and ensure that the Dutchman’s surging run didn’t go to waste.

This was much more like it from Szoboszlai after a poor outing last weekend, and an energetic goalscoring performance in Milan should ensure that he keeps his place in Liverpool’s starting line-up when Bournemouth visit Anfield on Saturday.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions