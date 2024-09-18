(Video) ‘Absolutely embarrassing’: Sky Sports pundit reacts to big moment during Liverpool vs AC Milan

Paul Merson was far from impressed with the AC Milan backline after Virgil van Dijk followed Ibou Konate’s set-piece goal with another headed effort from a corner.
The Sky Sports pundit immediately labelled the event ‘absolutely embarrassing’ from the point of view of Paul Fonseca’s outfit.
The Merseysiders went on to secure a 3-1 win at the San Siro to recover after their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend.
Roll on Bournemouth, we say!
