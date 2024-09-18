(Video) ‘Absolutely embarrassing’: Sky Sports pundit reacts to big moment during Liverpool vs AC Milan

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Paul Merson was far from impressed with the AC Milan backline after Virgil van Dijk followed Ibou Konate’s set-piece goal with another headed effort from a corner.

The Sky Sports pundit immediately labelled the event ‘absolutely embarrassing’ from the point of view of Paul Fonseca’s outfit.

The Merseysiders went on to secure a 3-1 win at the San Siro to recover after their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Roll on Bournemouth, we say!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: