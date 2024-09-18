(Video) Slot draws Gullit comparison to Gravenberch after San Siro performance

Ryan Gravenberch has captured the hearts of all Liverpool fans after what has been a brilliant start to the season and Arne Slot has joined in with his praise.

Speaking about both his midfielder and Cody Gakpo, our new head coach said after the AC Milan win: “It’s a special place for Dutch players to play because of the former players that have played here.

“To put a performance in like this is always nice as a Liverpool player and at a venue like this it’s even nicer.”

With the San Siro being the former home of Dutch greats like Ruud Gullit, it’s certainly some praise for our No.38 and his fellow countryman.

The connection with the nation continues with Virgil van Dijk and we’re lucky to have some of the country’s greatest players in our squad.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Gravenberch and Gakpo (from 1:15) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

