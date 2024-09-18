(Video) Arne Slot reveals sweet present Liverpool squad bought their new head coach

Not only has Jurgen Klopp leaving changed things for the Liverpool players but the fact that his birthday is in the summer, the dressing room aren’t used to celebrating the big day of their boss like they now have with Arne Slot.

With the Dutchman celebrating whilst the squad have been in Milan, it presented an opportunity for them all to do this and the new head coach has shared what they did for him.

Speaking on TNT Sports, the 46-year-old said: “They got me a tiramisu and they sang for me but I like more how they played than the way they sang.”

It’s a nice gesture from the lads but we can all echo the sentiment of wanting on-field presents more than those off them.

You can watch Slot’s comments via @footballontnt via X:

"I like how they played more than they way they sang for me!" 🤣 It was an ideal result for Liverpool on Arne Slot's birthday… and he reveals what his players got him on his special day 🎂 🎙 @Becky_Ives_ | 📺 #GoalsShowXtra on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/7pBJm95Erv — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 17, 2024

