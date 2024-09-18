(Video) Trent boiled Milan blood with his actions during San Siro substitution

Trent Alexander-Arnold was a key part of a comfortable Liverpool victory in the San Siro and it’s safe to say that he upset a few locals as he departed the pitch.

With the scoreline at 3-1 and Arne Slot’s mind drifting towards the weekend, our vice captain was withdrawn and didn’t seem to be in too much of a rush.

With both referee Espen Eskas and AC Milan’s Youssouf Fofana trying to hurry the Scouser, his broad smile showed just how much he enjoyed winding up his opponents.

A big clap to the travelling Kop soon followed and it’s safe to say that the 25-year-old knew exactly what he was doing!

You can watch Alexander-Arnold being subbed off courtesy of Amazon Prime (via @spitesended on X):

