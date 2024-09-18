(Video) Trent’s cold comments about Liverpool in the Champions League will get fans excited

Trent Alexander-Arnold is still only 25-years-old but still has a vast amount of personal history with the Champions League, a competition he’s already won with the Reds.

Speaking after our victory over AC Milan, the Scouser said on CBS Sports: “I think this club belongs in the Champions League with the history that it’s had and [it was] disappointing last year not being a part of it.

“But we’re back where we belong and [there is] no better way to get this campaign started than getting a win at the San Siro – a special venue, a special stadium and an unbelievable result.”

READ MORE: (Video) Slot draws Gullit comparison to Gravenberch after San Siro performance

It’s a comment of confidence from our vice captain who knows that the quality within the dressing room added to the illustrious history of the club, means that we deserve to be in the top European competition.

Let’s hope we can kick on from a perfect start and perhaps even see Virgil van Dijk lift No.7 at the end of this campaign.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s comments via @CBSSportsGolazo on X:

"This club belongs in the Champions League." ❤️@TrentAA joined #UCLToday to talk the MD1 win, the difference between Klopp, and Slot and even joined in playing In The Mixer 😂 pic.twitter.com/tQehcag0yG — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 17, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions