(Video) Liverpool fans will be in awe once again at Trent’s passing display in Milan

Trent Alexander-Arnold rarely seems to miss the opportunity to impress everyone with his unerring passing skills and that was once again the case in Milan.

The Scouser put on another fine display and highlights of his performance have been doing the rounds on social media.

Our vice captain is a very special player and we’ve been lucky enough to witness that yet again.

Let’s hope this fine form continues as we ready ourselves for a return to Premier League action this weekend.

