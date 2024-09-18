(Video) Liverpool fans will be in awe once again at Trent’s passing display in Milan

Trent Alexander-Arnold rarely seems to miss the opportunity to impress everyone with his unerring passing skills and that was once again the case in Milan.

The Scouser put on another fine display and highlights of his performance have been doing the rounds on social media.

READ MORE: (Video) More than a goal; Konate’s superb San Siro display highlights

Our vice captain is a very special player and we’ve been lucky enough to witness that yet again.

Let’s hope this fine form continues as we ready ourselves for a return to Premier League action this weekend.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s highlights via @Jxividz on X:

I do not claim nor do I intend to own or violate reserved copyrighted material which is owned by the respective holder. This is simply being used under the "fair use" act which is used for educational and non harmful purposes @UEFA pic.twitter.com/e8JRS8ERnt — Follow @JXComps (@Jxividz) September 17, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions