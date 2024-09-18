(Image) Trent Alexander-Arnold sends two-word message to Jude Bellingham amid Real Madrid links

Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold together at the European Championship - (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Oh, this could be a truly excruciating few months for Liverpool fans as far as behind the scenes talks are concerned with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

We shouldn’t read too much into the Englishman’s latest Instagram activity (‘we back’), but it’s hard not to be concerned when our No.66’s contract is currently due to expire in the summer of 2025.

Add onto the pile the fact that the fullback and fellow England international Jude Bellingham are practically inseparable and you can see why serious question marks remain over the former’s Anfield future.

Miguel Delaney of The Independent reported yesterday that Real Madrid are looking to land our Academy graduate – along with a host of Premier League talent – as part of their recruitment drive for the future.

For now, the matter is very much in Liverpool and Richard Hughes’ hands to ensure our generational defender commits his future to the red half of Merseyside.

You can catch the post below, courtesy of Jude Bellingham’s official Instagram account: