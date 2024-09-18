(Video) Watch Van Dijk hilariously send Tsimikas flying during Liverpool goal celebrations

Virgil van Dijk rocked up to the San Siro ready to put down a captain’s performance for Liverpool Football Club.
The Dutchman followed centre-back partner Ibou Konate’s parity-restoring goal with a set-piece headed effort of his own to hand control to the visitors against AC Milan.
The man who provided the crucial assist in Kostas Tsimikas was the first to celebrate with our talismanic No.4 and was sent flying into the distance as he collided with our skipper.
