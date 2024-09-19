(Video) One Liverpool player looks nearly unrecognisable after what he’s done since Milan game

As Liverpool’s first-team squad assembled for a group photo at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday, one player looked so drastically different that he was nearly at risk of being unrecognisable.

The club’s social media team uploaded a short video clip of the players gathering for the photoshoot, and it shows an immediately visible change in a certain Alisson Becker.

We’ve become so accustomed to seeing the Brazilian stopper sporting a beard that we almost had to do a double-take upon spotting that his face is now clean-shaven. Beard, moustache, sideburns – all gone.

The facial hair was on full view during the win over AC Milan on Tuesday night, but only the sight of him in the goalkeepers’ kit with number 1 on the shorts maintained some sense of familiarity. Hopefully there won’t be any change to his world-class standards on the pitch, though!

You can view the new-look Alisson and his teammates below, via @LFC on X (formerly Twitter):