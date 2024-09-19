(Video) Stefan Bajcetic was Salzburg’s shining light on a dismal night for Pep Lijnders

The performance of Stefan Bajcetic gave Pep Lijnders one crumb of comfort to take from an otherwise dismal Wednesday night for his Red Bull Salzburg side.

Jurgen Klopp’s former assistant saw his team go down 3-0 to Sparta Prague in their first outing in the newly-expanded Champions League, with the Czech outfit seeming to have improved vastly since their 11-2 aggregate drubbing by Liverpool in the Europa League just six months ago.

The young Spaniard, who’s on loan to the Austrian giants from Anfield, produced a couple of pinpoint diagonal passes in the mould of Trent Alexander-Arnold and showed excellent ball control under pressure from the home side, along with putting in an occasional well-timed block or interception.

As noted by Bence Bocsak on X, Bajcetic won more duels (seven) and made more ball recoveries (six) than anyone else involved in the match, along with making two key passes and completing two dribbles for beleaguered Salzburg (Sofascore).

Lijnders’ team will have much better days throughout the season, and the 19-year-old’s display offers encouragement that he could thrive in Austria before returning to Liverpool a far more rounded player who’s truly ready to establish himself at his parent club.

You can view Bajcetic’s highlights against Sparta Prague below, via @SmieszneF79747 on X: