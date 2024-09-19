ESPN pundit worried about Luis Diaz’s mental state after what he saw during Liverpool game

(Photo by PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images)

Andres Marocco has raised concerns about Luis Diaz’s mental state after Liverpool’s 3-1 win over AC Milan in the Champions League.

The Colombian international was rested for much of the European encounter, only making a brief 22-minute cameo at the San Siro after Dominik Szoboszlai’s goal.

“Today was strange. Professor Slot, wouldn’t it have been better to have put Lucho on as a substitute in the match against Nottingham Forest and in the starting line-up today?” the television presenter told ESPN’s F90 programme (via BolaVIP).

“A visitor would think that we need to think about the counterattack. And for the counterattack, Lucho. It is the first game that Slot has not started him. That is when one says, do I need the Champions League match?”

Marocco went on to add: “That’s where you hope Lucho’s head is fine. It’s not easy.”

The 27-year-old winger has begun the 2024/25 season in sensational form, racking up four goal contributions in five games.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi has reportedly had a change of heart over a Liverpool move.

READ MORE: AC Milan legend Seedorf specifically asked Slot about Liverpool’s two seriously underrated stars

READ MORE: ‘Outstanding’: Virgil van Dijk seriously impressed with what he saw £80k-p/w Liverpool player do yesterday vs AC Milan

Do Liverpool need to be worried about Luis Diaz’s mental state?

With the greatest of respect to Marocco, it’s a ridiculous argument to suggest Diaz’s head could be a mess after the AC Milan win.

The former FC Porto attacker wasn’t dropped because of poor performance or because Arne Slot wanted to make a point. Rather, we surmise, as any reasonable fan would, that our Dutch head coach is protecting his player.

Do we also need to worry about Andy Robertson’s mental state?

No, of course not. Because we don’t want these players getting injured and consequently spending significant portions of the campaign in the treatment room.

It’s just common sense.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions