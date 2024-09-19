(Video) Some Inter supporters seemed just as happy at Liverpool’s win as the Reds’ own fans

A group of Inter supporters revelled in Liverpool’s midweek victory over their arch-rivals AC Milan while making their journey to England for their own team’s Champions League clash.

The Serie A title holders came away from their 2023 final rematch against Manchester City with a hard-earned point in a goalless draw, and it wasn’t the only result to bring satisfaction to their fans this week.

One LFC fan on their way back from Italy was on a plane with Inter supporters who, in revelling in their city rivals losing comprehensively to Arne Slot’s side on Tuesday, burst into a celebratory chant of ‘Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool!’.

We’d venture to suggest that plenty of Reds were also quite pleased to see the Nerazzurri frustrating the reigning Premier League champions 24 hours later as well!

You can view the Inter fans chanting below, via @kungfunahi on X (formerly Twitter):