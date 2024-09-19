(Video) Carragher’s all-time Liverpool XI includes two current Reds and one man who made him cry

Jamie Carragher has selected his all-time Liverpool XI, with room for two members of Arne Slot’s current squad.

The former Reds defender was asked by Gary Neville on the Stick to Football podcast to name his greatest ever LFC team, with three men currently at Anfield narrowly missing the cut.

The 46-year-old gave Ray Clemence the edge over Alisson Becker in goal and chose Phil Neal ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back due to the former winning four European Cups. Virgil van Dijk and Alan Hansen comprise the centre-back partnership, with Steve Nicol on the left in favour of Andy Robertson.

Carragher selected John Barnes and Mo Salah as his two wingers, either side of the central midfield duo of Steven Gerrard and Graeme Souness, both of whom have captained Liverpool to European glory.

The team is rounded off by a lethal front two of Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush, with the childhood Everton supporter admitting that he was ‘crying on the way home’ from the 1986 and 1989 FA Cup finals after the Welshman scored in both.

When you think of the roll call of players who didn’t make the cut – Ian Callaghan, Ian St John, Roger Hunt, Billy Liddell, Emlyn Hughes, Robbie Fowler, Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez – it goes to show just how formidable an XI the Sky Sports pundit has picked.

You can check out Carragher’s greatest Liverpool XI below (from 58:35), via The Overlap on YouTube: