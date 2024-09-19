(Video) Curtis Jones almost gets away with prank on Andy Robertson in humorous gym footage

It’s hard to fool Andy Robertson, but Curtis Jones almost accomplished it!

Liverpool FC’s social media team uploaded footage from the first-team gym at the AXA Training Centre which shows the midfielder tossing a ball at the unsuspecting Scot, who had his back turned.

The 30-year-old initially interrogated a wholly innocent Luis Diaz in a light-hearted exchange, and we then see Jones pulling a demeanour of denial before eventually being rumbled by the left-back, who was all smiles as he pointed at the Toxteth lad.

It’s good to see Robertson and his Liverpool teammates in such high spirits off the back of the midweek win over AC Milan and going into Saturday’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth, when they’ll seek to make amends for the surprise loss to Nottingham Forest last weekend.

You can view Jones’ prank below, via @LFC on X (formerly Twitter):