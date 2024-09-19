(Video) Luis Diaz emulates Brazilian trickster with audacious skill move in training

Luis Diaz is a proud Colombian, although he emulated a skill move in Liverpool training with strong echoes of a one-time Brazilian wonderkid.

It was in the mid-2000s that Cruzeiro youngster Kerlon gained a global reputation for his party piece which was known as the ‘seal dribble’ and would see him balance the ball on his forehead while dribbling, a trick which once provoked an opponent into a very deliberate elbow to the face (These Football Times).

Thankfully, there was no fear of Lucho being on the receiving end of such rough treatment when he pulled off his own rendition of the skill at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday, albeit at walking pace and comfortably away from the white heat of a match situation.

Still, that shouldn’t detract from how slick it look when it comes off, and how easily Diaz executed a move that many have surely tried to replicate without success in their own gardens and local football pitches!

You can check out Lucho’s take on the seal dribble below, via @LFC on X: