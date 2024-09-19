(Video) ‘I can’t believe it’: Paul Merson shocked by what he saw from Liverpool on Tuesday

Paul Merson couldn’t quite believe what he was seeing from hosts AC Milan as Liverpool mounted a comeback at the San Siro.

Ibrahima Konate kicked things off with his headed equaliser on Tuesday night to put the Reds on level pegging in their Champions League league stage opener.

The Sky pundit actually predicted the correct eventual scoreline for the visitors who went on to make up for their 1-0 Premier League defeat at the weekend.

“Liverpool win this game [by] three or four [goals] – they’re far better. The other team… I cannot believe what I’m watching with AC Milan. I can’t believe it. I’ll be shocked if Liverpool didn’t go and win this game 3-1 or 4-1,” the former Arsenal star spoke on Sky Sports.

Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai sealed the deal for Arne Slot’s Liverpool as AC Milan were left stunned by their capitulation.

The result left the Merseysiders third in the Champions League table at the time, though further results have seen the club drop to sixth place on goal difference.

Slot’s side will next host Bologna in the competition on Wednesday October 2 following a trio of domestic fixtures.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: