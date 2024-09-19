(Video) Virgil van Dijk loved every second of what Liverpool fans did after win at San Siro

There isn’t much that Virgil van Dijk hasn’t seen and experienced during his career, but even he seemed to be nearly bowled over by the noise emanating from the travelling Liverpool fans after the win over AC Milan on Tuesday night.

As the players made their way off the pitch after the final whistle, the Dutchman’s familiar chant was being bellowed out from the away support at the San Siro, and our captain duly soaked up the adoration.

Footage shared by LFC’s social media channels shows the 33-year-old applauding his team’s supporters and, at one stage, pointing towards them with a look of awe on his face before turning to look at the ground as he took in the moment.

Van Dijk will be no stranger to hearing his name being sung by Liverpool fans, but even he appeared to be blown away by just how loudly it echoed from one part of this iconic temple of Italian and European football!

You can view Virgil’s reaction to the Reds supporters below, via @LFC on X: