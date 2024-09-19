£50m player issues come-and-get-me plea to Liverpool in drastic volte-face from summer – report

(Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

According to reports from Spain, one player has now had a drastic change of heart about wanting to play for Liverpool.

It was just over five weeks ago that the Reds’ pursuit of Martin Zubimendi ground to a sudden halt when he indicated that he’d prefer to remain with his boyhood club Real Sociedad, who’d agreed to sell him to the Merseysiders.

However, as per Estadio Deportivo, the 25-year-old is now claimed to have asked LFC to go back in for him in January, amid a wretched start to the season for the San Sebastian outfit, who are feeling the effects of two major exits in Robin Le Normand and Mikel Merino and sit 16th in LaLiga with just four points from six games.

The report adds that the ball is now in Liverpool’s court as to whether they still want to fork out for the midfielder to the value of his €60m (£50.5m) release clause.

READ MORE: (Video) ESPN pundit critical of ‘wasteful’ Liverpool man who lost 87.5% of his duels v AC Milan

READ MORE: Liverpool masterclass had AC Milan fans angrily bellowing lewd chant at San Siro

The sudden 180-degree wish from Zubimendi and La Real’s disastrous start to the campaign don’t exactly seem to be coincidental, in our opinion.

Maybe the Spain international had doubts over whether Arne Slot would be up to the task of leading Liverpool, something that the Dutchman is very much proving to be in the early part of his Anfield reign.

Although August ended with a feeling that the failure to bring in a top-quality defensive midfielder left us with some unfinished business, the subsequent performances of Ryan Gravenberch in the number 6 role suggest that there isn’t the same pressing need to address that area of the pitch.

Of course, that outlook could change dramatically between now and January if (heaven forbid) the ex-Bayern Munich gem were to succumb to a long-term injury, so perhaps Liverpool shouldn’t completely close the door on Zubimendi just yet.

Right now, though, there’s a pervading sense that the Euro 2024 winner missed his golden opportunity to become an LFC player and that his come-and-get-me plea will fall on deaf ears if our number 38 maintains or improves even further on the lofty standards to which he’s currently performing.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions