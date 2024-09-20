(Video) Bajcetic’s Champions League performance for Salzburg will split opinions

Stefan Bajcetic’s loan to Red Bull Salzburg confused many Liverpool fans due to our public search for a player who could operate efficiently in the No.6 position.

What allowing the 19-year-old to depart on a temporary basis allows though is the chance to prove his form and fitness, including at Champions League level.

Pep Lijnders’ side struggled in 3-0 loss to Sparta Praha and that meant a tough evening for the Spaniard who received a 6.6 rating on SofaScore.

Highlights from the performance is likely to split opinion between worrying about a performance that was far from extraordinary, whilst also understanding the calibre of teammate and current physical condition of the player.

You can watch Bajcetic’s highlights via @SmieszneF79747 on X:

