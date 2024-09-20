(Video) Carragher names two Man Utd players that would have won Liverpool the league

Liverpool fans are hoping that Arne Slot can deliver silverware in his first season as head coach and Jamie Carragher has been discussing what could have won the Reds the league, in the past.

Speaking on the Overlap, the Scouser said: “We never had a Ronaldo. We never had a Giggs. If we could have had one of them… I think we could have won the league.”

Taking away all rivalries, it’s hard to argue against the talents possessed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs during their time at Old Trafford.

The point made by the Bootle-born pundit was that his teams lacked wingers with real talent, which held us back from delivering the prized trophy during his time at Anfield.

You can watch Carragher’s comments (from 46:39) via The Overlap on YouTube:

