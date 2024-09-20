Liverpool ‘interested’ in 21-y/o Van Dijk labelled ‘very talented player’ – Falk

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Many Liverpool fans were vocally unhappy with how the club performed in the summer transfer window but links to a new player could provide some early excitement for January.

Reporting for CaughtOffside, Christian Falk stated: ‘Xavi Simons also has the same clubs interested in him. Liverpool have a coach who can speak the same language… So, these offer huge chances for either club.

‘United and Liverpool were interested in the player historically, but also Manchester City are in the race and he would be a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola’s system.

‘He’s more likely to go to the Premier League than Wirtz. Along with Musiala, there could very well be three transfer jewels on the market next year.’

Interest in Xavi Simons could be exciting, as the attacking midfielder looked to be a constant threat for the Netherlands during the Euros this summer.

Add onto this that Virgil van Dijk once stated (via BBC Sport):“He is a very talented player who has so much to give” – it seems he would have our captain’s approval too.

Arne Slot will also have plenty of knowledge of the 21-year-old during his time with Feyenoord and so this certainly looks like a move that would make sense on paper.

The major questions will always be centred around transfer fee, wages and whether there’s space for the attacking midfielder in our squad.

These will of course be the major stumbling blocks, as those in charge of recruitment prepare a list of potential signings, when the window swings back open in just over three months time.

