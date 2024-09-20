Manchester City handed new shocking relegation threat as Liverpool watch on

Pep Guardiola in his pre-match presser ahead of Inter Milan clash - (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There’s a very real possibility that Manchester City won’t come away from their court battle unscathed as Liverpool and other Premier League fans may expect.

If the Sky Blues are found guilty of financial misconduct – having accrued 130 charges (Liverpool Echo) for alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules – relegation could be one of several punishments administered.

In which case, it’s far from surprising to see Sami Mokbel note that representatives of the incumbent league champions’ stars are already ‘exploring’ options to protect their clients.

“Representatives of Manchester City’s star-studded squad have begun exploring their options amid the looming threat of enforced relegation,” the journalist reported for The Daily Mail.

Mokbel went on to add: “If City are found guilty of the most serious charges, the sanctions open to the Premier League could see the champions lose their top-flight status.

“And, aware of the impact of such a punishment, agents are trying to cover every eventuality to ensure their players are protected.”

Manchester City currently top the English top-flight table, though sit 19th in the Champions League table following a goalless draw with Inter Milan on Wednesday evening.

Could Manchester City players leave if they’re relegated?

Loyalties would most certainly be tested for the 10-time winners of England’s top division. Not to mention, there would be serious questions for the club accountants over the wage structure should they suffer an enforced relegation.

The likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Co. would certainly welcome an opportunity, one might think, to pick the bones of the fallen outfit, should they fail to bat away the charges levelled.

Only time will tell whether or not Pep Guardiola’s side truly has ‘irrefutable evidence’ of their innocence in the matter.

Until then, agents will scheme and Manchester City’s players – along with the entire Premier League – will eagerly watch on.

