(Video) Slot comments on Anfield atmosphere as Liverpool look for Forest bounce back

Liverpool fans are known as some of the most passionate in the world but these atmospheres often meet a game of huge importance, something Arne Slot is yet to experience.

Our new head coach was asked about the noise in his new home and said: “I think we as a team, and as players, have to be aware of the fact that fans need something to get behind the team, and I don’t think we did this enough.

“The only thing I can ask the fans is if we don’t show up enough, maybe they can help us and say, ‘ok, it looks like it’s not their day, let’s help them by singing, cheering’, or whatever they can come up with.

“But I like to look at ourselves, we have to do better, and if we do better, I think the fans will enjoy what they see, and then they will be behind the team.

“It starts with us doing better tomorrow [against Bournemouth], but if we don’t, which I’m not expecting or hoping for, maybe the fans can give us an extra push by showing what it needs for us to win the game.”

It works both ways for fans and supporters, we both react from each other and both have a responsibility to turn up every game.

If we want to continue to be known as the best fans in the league, then we have to earn that title.

You can watch Slot’s comments on the atmosphere (from 14:46) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

