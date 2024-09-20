(Video) Slot delivers hammer injury blow to Liverpool ahead of Bournemouth visit

Liverpool fans are hoping for a return to winning ways at Anfield but Arne Slot has delivered some injury news that could hold us back on this objective.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Bournemouth game, the 46-year-old stated: “Alisson is still a doubt if he can train today, so let’s wait if he can train and if he can’t – he will probably not play [against Bournemouth] as well, so we’ll have to wait and see.”

It’s a big worry that Alisson Becker may be absent against Andoni Iraola’s side and will certainly pose the Dutchman a headache as to whether we risk our No.1 or not.

It probably means that Caoimhin Kelleher is given the chance to guard our goal but let’s hope it’s nothing too serious for the Brazilian.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Alisson via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

