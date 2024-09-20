(Video) Slot will love what Nunez did in training; nothing wrong with his attitude

Darwin Nunez has struggled for minutes this season under the new head coach but that clearly hasn’t got to the attacker, if the latest training clip is anything to go by.

Thanks to a video shared on the club’s X account, our No.9 was captured hitting the crossbar from a fair distance at the AXA Training Centre.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘interested’ in 21-y/o Van Dijk labelled ‘very talented player’ – Falk

Arne Slot can’t be questioning the attitude of his player when the Uruguayan when he watches this clip back, as the 25-year-old clearly isn’t letting the lack of action get his head down.

After the Dutchman issued a statement to the former Benfica man in his pre-Bournemouth press conference, it’s now over to the player to earn himself more opportunities.

You can watch Nunez hitting the bar via @LFC on X:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions