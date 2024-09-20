(Video) ‘For me…’: Slot drops blunt Darwin Nunez message as Uruguayan searches for first start

Arne Slot hasn’t been the most free with changes made to his Liverpool starting line-up and one of the main sufferers of this tactic has been Darwin Nunez.

Speaking about how the Uruguayan can get more game time, the Dutchman said: “Work really hard and then the goals will come. I think that’s what he did when he came in against AC Milan.

“First of all, you come in for the team. And then as a result of that, attackers score goals or assist.

READ MORE: (Video) Slot delivers hammer injury blow to Liverpool ahead of Bournemouth visit

“That’s also what happened to Cody, but it happened before with Lucho and with Mo and with Diogo. If you play in a team like Liverpool, you will always score your goals or get your assists.

“For me, it’s mainly about the work we do without the ball, and that they can score goals and that they can assist I know, and that’s the same with Darwin.

“He will get his chance in the near future, we play a lot of games and I think he’s fitter and fitter now, understands day by day better what we expect from him.

READ MORE: (Video) Carragher names two Man Utd players that would have won Liverpool the league

“But he’s in competition with Diogo who, in my and our opinion, has done really well in the last games.”

It’s a clear nod to the way that Diogo Jota is playing and advice for our No.9 as he looks to be on the pitch more often this season.

There are still plenty more games to be played and there will be opportunities for the former Benfica man, it’s up to him to first earn them and then take them.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Nunez (from 1:09) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions