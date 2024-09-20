(Image) Training picture confirms Liverpool fans’ worst fears ahead of Bournemouth

Despite victory over AC Milan, Liverpool are still looking to bounce back from defeat against Nottingham Forest and will be hoping to do so against Bournemouth.

However, our chances of doing so were damaged when Arne Slot announced: “Alisson is still a doubt if he can train today, so let’s wait if he can train and if he can’t – he will probably not play.”

Now our fears have been compounded by a training ground picture posted by Sky Sports’ Vinny O’Connor, alongside the caption: ‘Live at Liverpool training….as expected no Alisson.’

The absence of Alisson Becker means that our No.1 will ‘probably not play’ against Andoni Iraola’s side, paving the way for a first game of the season for either Caoimhin Kelleher or Vitezslav Jaros.

