Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold submits £83.8m takeover bid for Ligue 1 club

Trent Alexander-Arnold reportedly wants to become the next owner of FC Nantes in one of the more surprising stories to break on Friday.

L’Equipe reports that the player’s father, Michael Arnold, is supporting his son’s venture via a London-based investment firm.

The French outlet goes on to claim that the takeover bid in question is worth £83.8m. This follows prior meetings with the club’s owner, Waldemar Kita, in the prior summer.

Nantes, for their part, have reportedly denied that such talks are taking place with the Reds’ No.66.

Could Trent Alexander-Arnold buy a Ligue 1 club?

If reports from France are on the money, it seems such an outcome is a genuine possibility.

Kita, who is understood to be somewhat unpopular with the club’s fanbase, is open to selling and there looks to be serious cash behind the move.

It’s perhaps unsurprising, in a way, that we’ve seen Alexander-Arnold embark on another investment adventure after having thrown his lot in with Alpine’s F1 team.

There’s no question, though, that it’ll be slightly strange thinking about Trent the generational fullback AND football club owner!

