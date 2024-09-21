Liverpool interested in signing midfielder with 18 goals & 20 assists last season

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are keen on signing the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz.

The 21-year-old German international midfielder has established himself as one of the best young players in world football and he was outstanding for the Bundesliga outfit last season. Wirtz played a key role as Leverkusen won the German league title last year. He contributed with 18 goals and 20 assists in all competitions.

His performances have caught the attention of a number of big clubs like Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as well. According to journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool are interested in securing his services and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him next summer.

Mohamed Salah will be out of contract in 2025 and Liverpool will need to replace his goalscoring output and creativity. The 21-year-old German international could be the ideal alternative, even though he is not stylistically similar to the Egyptian.

Florian Wirtz could transform Liverpool

Wirtz is versatile enough to operate in the wide areas, but he is naturally an attacking midfielder who loves to operate in the space behind the striker. Apart from his ability to score goals, he is an expert when it comes to carving out opportunities for his teammates with his passing and vision in the final third.

He has all the tools to develop into a world class player and Liverpool could have a future star on their hands if they can get the deal done. However, he is likely to be an expensive acquisition and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool are ready to pay a massive fee for him.

The 21-year-old has proven his quality in Germany, and he could be attracted to the idea of testing himself in English football now.

