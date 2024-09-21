Report confirms Liverpool interest in title-winning midfielder, would need irrefutable offer

(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Inter Milan midfielder Nicola Barella.

The 27-year-old midfielder has established himself as a key player for Italian champions Inter Milan and he helped them win the league title last season. He was outstanding during the midweek in the UEFA Champions League against Manchester City as well.

His performances have caught the attention of the big clubs in recent months and a report from Inter Live claims that clubs like Real Madrid and Liverpool have asked about him. Meanwhile, Manchester City are keen on the player as well and Pep Guardiola could ask the club hierarchy to move for the Italian international in the near future.

The 27-year-old is an indispensable asset for Inter Milan and they will not want to lose him easily. The report states that his suitors would need an irrefutable offer in order to get the deal done. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool decide to make a move for him in the near future.

Liverpool could use Nicolo Barella

They could certainly use a midfield controller like him who will dominate proceedings in the middle of the park and add creativity to the side as well. He could be the ideal alternative to Thiago Alcantara, who left the club earlier this summer.

The report further states that Barella is very happy at the Italian club, and he is not angling for a move away. It remains to be seen whether the clubs like Liverpool can convince the midfielder to try out a new challenge at this stage of his career.

He has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football, and he could be a key player for Liverpool if he joins the club.

Top photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images