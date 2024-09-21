Liverpool have let 23-G/A star know he is a long-term target, Reds ‘really want him’

Liverpool players form a group huddle (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for the Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon during the summer transfer window.

However, the move did not materialise back then. The 23-year-old has been a key player for Newcastle since joining them from Everton. His performances have impressed Liverpool and they are looking to sign him.

Even though Liverpool have failed to sign the player during the summer transfer window, they are not ready to give up on him yet. Liverpool have reportedly informed the player that he is a long-term target for them, and they are likely to return for him in the near future.

“My understanding is that Newcastle have been keen to engage Gordon since the end of the window,” Graeme Bailey revealed on Rousing The Kop. “I believe the talks are due to start and will get going this week. “From what I’m told Liverpool have let Gordon know it’s a long-term interest,” adds the reporter. “It’s not if you sign then next year our interest is gone. They wouldn’t see it as a snub if he signs a deal to become the best paid player at Newcastle. “Gordon signing a new contract won’t impact their interest in the player, Liverpool still really want him.”

There have been rumours that Newcastle could look to tie him down to a new long-term contract. Even if the player signs a new deal with the Magpies, Liverpool will look to pursue him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. They could use a versatile winger like him, especially with the future of Mohamed Salah in doubt.

Anthony Gordon would be a quality signing

Gordon has been a key player for the Magpies and he has the ability to succeed at a big club like Liverpool as well. He is capable of operating on both flanks and he will add goals and creativity to the side. The winger scored 12 goals in all competitions last season and he picked up 11 assists along the way.

He is likely to be an expensive acquisition for Liverpool and it remains to be seen whether they can convince Newcastle to sell the player in the coming months. The Magpies are one of the wealthiest club in the world and they are looking to build a squad capable of winning trophies. They might not be keen on the idea of letting their best players leave.

Top Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP