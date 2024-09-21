Liverpool scouts watched 27-G/A forward during midweek ahead of potential move

Arne Slot has enjoyed a promising start to life at the Anfield helm - (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman ahead of a potential move.

According to a report from Graeme Bailey on TBR football, Liverpool sent scouts to watch the 26 -year-old Nigerian international in action during the midweek. Liverpool are keeping tabs on his progress and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the near future.

Lookman has been outstanding for Atalanta since joining the club and he helped them win the UEFA Europa League last season. The winger produced a stellar performance in the finals, scoring a hattrick against Bayer Leverkusen. Furthermore, he scored 17 goals and picked up 10 assists in all competitions last season.

He is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three and he could be an asset for Liverpool if they can get the deal done. Liverpool need a dynamic forward like him who will score goals and add creativity to the side.

Mohamed Salah will be a free agent next summer and Liverpool have not managed to tie him down to a new long term deal yet. They might need to replace him soon and Lookman could prove to be a useful acquisition.

Ademola Lookman might fancy Liverpool switch

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be quite exciting for the 26-year-old. He has previously had an unsuccessful spell with Everton in English football, and he will look to prove himself in the Premier League this time around.

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down for most players.

He has a contract with Italian club until 2026, and he could be made available next summer. With just one year left on his contract in 2025, Liverpool will be hoping to snap him up for a reasonable price.

