Liverpool scouts ran the rule over 25-year-old South American ace on Thursday

Liverpool fans on the way to Anfield. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Atalanta midfielder Ederson dos Santos in recent months.

The 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder was a target for Liverpool during the summer transfer window and the Reds continue to keep tabs on his progress. According to TBR football, Liverpool sent scouts to watch the Brazilian in action on Thursday.

It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the midfielder in the future. Ederson has proven his quality with Atalanta in Italian football and he has excelled with them in European competitions as well.

The 25-year-old was outstanding when Atalanta eliminated Liverpool from the UEFA Europa League last season.

Liverpool could use someone like Ederson

Ederson will add goals, creativity, and defensive cover to the Liverpool midfield if he joins the club. They could use a complete midfielder like him. The Brazilian is likely to be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League if the opportunity present itself.

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and joining them would be a major step up in his career. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months. There is no doubt that he has the physicality and technical ability to succeed at Liverpool and he could develop into an important first team player for them.

The 25-year-old is entering his peak years and he could complete the Liverpool midfield alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch.

Meanwhile, Liverpool were keeping tabs on his Atalanta teammate Ademola Lookman as well. Liverpool could certainly use a versatile forward and a central midfielder. It remains to be seen whether they decide to make a January move for the two players.

Top Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images