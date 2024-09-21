Liverpool watching 20-year-old defender regularly, Man United and Chelsea in the race

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez ahead of a potential move.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are watching the player continuously and they could look to make a move for him in the near future. Andrew Robertson is in his 30s and Kostas Tsimikas is not good enough to start for a club like Liverpool regularly. They will need to bring in a quality left back soon, and the Hungarian international has been identified as a target.

Liverpool will face competition from Manchester United and Chelsea as well. Both clubs are keen on the 20-year-old left back, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes signed the player for Bournemouth during his time with the Cherries, and he might be able to play a key role in Liverpool’s pursuit of the player.

#LFC’s new soon to be sporting director Richard Hughes pulled off a huge coup last summer when he signed Milos Kerkez.



Kerkez was wanted by some big clubs including #LFC, Benfica and Lazio.



Yet Hughes managed to convince him to join Bournemouth.



Now Kerkez is on the radar… pic.twitter.com/GhKTXFazAg — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) March 12, 2024

Milos Kerkez might fancy a big move

Kerkez will certainly be attracted to the idea of playing for Liverpool in the near future. They are one of the biggest clubs in the country and they could provide him with the platform to showcase abilities in Europe and compete for trophies regularly.

Similarly, Manchester United and Chelsea will be attractive destinations for the player as well. Chelsea might need to replace Ben Chilwell soon and the 20 year-old seems like the ideal acquisition. At Manchester United, they will need an alternative to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Both players have been injury prone and Manchester United need a more reliable left back at their disposal.

Bournemouth will not want to lose the player for cheap. They paid €17.9 million when they signed him in the summer of 2023 and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to break the bank for him.

