VIDEO: Darwin Nunez scores weak-footed stunner to hand Liverpool a 3-0 lead

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool seem to be running riot against Bournemouth at Anfield and the Reds have now increased their advantage to 3-0.

After a rough start to the game, Luis Diaz handed Liverpool their lead. A mistake from goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga allowed the Colombian to slot the ball into the back of the Bournemouth net without any resistance.

Diaz doubled Liverpool’s advantage by converting an impressive assist from Trent Alexander Arnold.

Darwin Nunez has now scored the third goal of the game. The Uruguayan international was handed a start today instead of Diogo Jota and he has certainly lived up to the expectations with a stunning goal to increase his team’s advantage.

The Uruguayan international took control of the ball in the wide area and curled it past the Bournemouth goalkeeper with his weak foot.

Top Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images



Video via beIN Sports