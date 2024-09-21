VIDEO: Horrendous mistake from Kepa allows Luis Diaz to score Liverpool opener

Luis Diaz scores for Liverpool - (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool have scored the opening goal of the game against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The Reds came into the game needing a victory after that disappointing defeat against Nottingham Forest in the league last time out. Despite struggling in the initial minutes of the game, Liverpool have now taken the lead, thanks to a horrendous error from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Bournemouth goalkeeper’s misjudgement allowed Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz to slot the ball into the back of an open net.

The Spanish goalkeeper wanted to clear a long pass from Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, but he mistimed his run, and he was caught in an awkward position as Diaz reached the ball before the opposition keeper and slotted it past him.

GOAL!!



Konate seeks out Luis Diaz and Kepa gambles to stop it but is left in no-mans-land!#beINPL #LFC #AFCB pic.twitter.com/EQ2gKQOgRb — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) September 21, 2024

Top Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Video via beIN Sports